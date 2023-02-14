Janella R. Jones

Janella R. Jones, a resident of Cary, MS, passed away on Tuesday, February 2 following a house fire. She was 40. She worked as a cook at the Ameristar Casino and was of the Baptist Faith. She is survived by her two sons, Travius Jackson and Micheál Brown Jr. both of Vicksburg, and her daughter, Trinity Johnson of Cary, MS; her father, James Ratcliff Jones and her mother, Maggie Jones Knight; her three brothers, Charles Jones Sr. and Dominic Jones both of Cary, and Jermal Jones Sr. of Vicksburg; her sisters, Angela Brown, Malinda Miller both of Vicksburg, Georgia Ratcliff Johnson of Yazoo City, MS and Tyronise Weatherspoon of Cary and two granddaughters, Kinslee Jackson and Londynn Love. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, February 18 at 1 p.m. in the New Mr. Zion M. B. Church in Cary, MS with the Rev. Travis Gulley officiating: interment shall follow in the Cary Community Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 17 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 pm.

