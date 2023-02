Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

St. Aloysius soccer player Will Dowe was selected to play in the MAIS All-Star Game Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., at Jackson Prep.

Dowe’s twin brother, Thomas, was also picked for the All-Star Game, and their teammates Corbin Burroughs and John Ellis Montgomery will participate in the Futures Game for underclassmen. The Futures Game is at 4 p.m. on Feb. 21.