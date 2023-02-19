Who’s Hot

Published 10:55 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Hinds Community College basketball player Taylon Smith, a former Vicksburg High star, scored 22 points in a 53-48 win over Holmes on Thursday.

Smith also scored 27 points in an 84-79 win against East Mississippi on Feb. 13 and is averaging 10.7 points per game this season. Hinds (10-13) plays at Jones College Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., and then has its final home game of the season Feb. 23 at 6 against Mississippi Delta.

Hinds plays its home games on its Utica campus.

