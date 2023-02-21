Donna R. Gray Published 11:17 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Funeral services for Donna R. Gray are to be held on Saturday, February 25 in the Great Mt. Olive M. B. Church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Fermiko Moody officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Donna R. Gray passed away on Thursday, February 16 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. She was 59. She had worked in the Waffle House Restaurant and had attended Greater Mt. Olive M. B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Louis Gray and her brother, Jimmy Gray.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rochelle McKnight, Alicia Reed and Brittany Gray all of Vicksburg; her mother, Betty Davis of Vicksburg, her three brothers, Larry Gray, Herbert Davis and Demetric Brooks; her sisters, Belinda Johnson, Michelle Stewart and Patricia Freeman all of Vicksburg and a very special friend Don Bingham and seven grandchildren.