Published 12:50 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Nathan Carollo Tompkins, 26, passed away on February 6, 2023. He was born in Indianola, MS to Lance and Mitzi Tompkins. Nathan is survived by his mother Mitzi; brothers, Mahlon (Sabrina) and Jacob; his love, Katie Plowman and grandmother Ann Tompkins; aunts: Gayla (Phil), Jennifer (David), and Natalie; uncles: Marvin (Lea) and Shane (Julie); cousins: Paige, Magen, Hailee, John and Jack and a host of family he loved dearly.

He was proceded in death by his father, Uncle Michael; grandparents, Jeanette Warren and Otis Carollo and grandfather John Tompkins.

He will be missed and remembered for his countless smiles and laughter, his generosity and dedication, his encouragement and warmth, his unconditional and unyielding love. He was there steadfast, and loyal. Always dreaming of the future. To quote the words we received: “It’s hard to put into words what Nathan meant. He was someone you could go to without any judgment. He was someone you could count on. With Nathan you were always happy. Even on your worst day, being around him made it better – Nathan was a light. He brought joy to this world. He was someone you wanted as a friend, and I am so thankful that I was able to be one of

them.”

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Satartia First Baptist Church, 310 Plum Street in Satartia, MS. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and Memorial Service to follow at noon.