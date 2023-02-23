James Alexander Clark Published 10:27 am Thursday, February 23, 2023

Funeral services for James Alexander Clark, 50, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Vaughan. The burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Vaughan. Minister Kevin Skipper will be officiating the services. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Vaughan. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mr. Clark died on February 7, 2023, in Cary, MS.