Old Post Files March 3, 1923-2023

March 3, 1923-2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades.

100 years ago: 1923

Jordan returns from Memphis. • M.C. Geisenberg, foreman of the Vicksburg Herald, is ill. • Mrs. J.E. Bigelow is sick at her home on Harrison Street.

90 years ago: 1933

Susan Lyle Davis and James D. Thames Jr. will marry on March 11. • Frances Jack returns from Brandon. • Maj. and Mrs. Noel Casey return from New Orleans.

80 years ago: 1943

Mrs. Pearl Mansell dies. • Bruce Goodrum is a candidate for supervisor from District 5. • A son is born to Mr. and Mrs. Eddie L. Cook. • Pvt. George Fenney Jr. graduates as an airplane mechanic at Keesler Air Force Base at Biloxi.

70 years ago: 1953

John Brickell dies. • Sgt. and Mrs. Robert W. Field announce the birth of a son, Robert Jr., on Feb. 24. • Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Swan Jr. announce the birth of a son, Daniel III, on March 3. • E.H. Beall, Hazlehurst resident, dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. J.C. Stamm Jr. is elected president of the Junior Auxiliary. • Mrs. J.H. Whately is elected president of the Ashmead Chapter, DAR. • Mrs. J.E. Neill is installed as president of the Tallulah Book Club.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Gilliland are now living at their old home at Ballground. • Mrs. Sam Klaus returns from a visit with her son, Sam Klaus Jr., and his family in Hialeah, Fla. • Susan Marcus and Denise Meyer are home from LSU for the spring vacation. • Mr. and Mrs. Donald Pender are the parents of a son, Brian Anthony, born March 8.

40 years ago: 1983

Perry Palmer and Harry Uzzle grapple in the Yazoo Diversion Canal at City Front for James Waits’ truck, which rolled into the canal. • Whitey Johnston is cast as the villain and Elizabeth Smelley the heroine as the Vicksburg Theatre Guild presents “Gold in the Hills” for the 47th year. • Yashica Chivette Sims is three.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg’s Mayor and Alderman vote to increase the three-tiered overtime parking fine scale that has been in place for years. • The Lorraine Apartments, Vicksburg’s oldest, get a face-lift. • Summer breaks for school students are shortened by three weeks. • Mamie Ivy, Tallulah resident, dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Altee Linson Nickson dies. • Katherine Hall, a student at the University of Mississippi, is selected to participate in the Semester at Sea study-abroad program. • Vicksburg High soccer standout Brandi Head signs to play with the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

10 years ago: 2013

Priscilla Bandy and Richard Rhett both, both of Vicksburg, slide down a hill in front of Crossway Baptist Church on ice blocks as friends watch on a sunny afternoon. • Aiden Christopher Brown celebrated his first birthday on March 4. • Vicksburg softball player, Kortni Newman, went 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run and two RBIs in an 8-6 over Ridgeland.