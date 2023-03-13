Karen N. Sanders Published 9:47 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Karen N. Sanders, age 63, went home to be with the Lord on March 9th, 2023, at Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, MS. She expressed unwavering confidence in Jesus’ love and redemption.

Karen was born October 12th, 1959, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Betty Hart Nelson and George B. Nelson. She grew up in Vicksburg, MS, where she participated in the Warren Central High School Big Blue Band and Viking Singers. Upon graduating high school, she attended Mississippi College and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Vocal performance. She later went back to school and earned an M.Ed. in Counseling at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

She married William ‘Bill’ Sanders on November 26th, 1983, at the First Presbyterian Church, Port Gibson.

Karen was an active member of the Vicksburg community. She performed in several productions at the Parkside Play House. One of her favorite roles was Rose Robinson in “Gold in the Hills,” which is the longest-running melodrama according to the Guinness Book of World Records. In addition to singing and performing, she also loved to paint and make cards. She adored spending time with her friends and family, especially lunching at Billy’s Italian or Los Parrilleros.

She was a member of Hermanville United Methodist Church until its closure in 2021. She then attended Hawkins UMC, where she enjoyed singing and helping lead the music.

Karen will be deeply missed by all who know her. She will be remembered for her infectious laughter, magnificent voice, and above all, being an inspiration for sharing love, kindness, and joy with every soul she met. Even in her final days, she had a joyful heart and continued her tradition of sharing happiness with others by sharing funny jokes with her friends on social media.

Karen tried to live by this John Wesley quote: “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as you ever can.”

Karen leaves a legacy of loving God, loving people, and “doing good.” She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, William L. Sanders; her sister, Tammy N. LaGrone (Barry); her brother, Robert B. Nelson; and beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great, great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Karen wished for memorials to be made to Hawkins UMC or a favorite charity.

Visitation will be held on March 18th at 9 a.m., funeral to follow at 10 a.m. at Hawkins United Methodist Church, 3736 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.