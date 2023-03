Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Grambling softball player and former Warren Central standout Cocoa Fultz went 3-for3 with two doubles, one RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in an 11-3 win over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Fultz is batting .333 in 18 games this season for the Tigers (14-8-1), who host Jackson State Wednesday at 3 p.m. and then begin a three-game SWAC series at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Friday at 3 p.m.