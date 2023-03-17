Game Plan Published 5:40 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

WC golf tournament

The Vikings Golf 4-Man Scramble is scheduled for March 25 at 1 p.m. at Clear Creek Golf Course. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Warren Central Viking A Booster Club and the Warren Central golf team.

The entry fee is $100 for individuals or $400 per team, and includes lunch and a mulligan for each player. Sponsorships are available starting at $25.

For more information, contact Warren Central golf coach Matt Williams at 601-218-8295 or mwilliams@vwsd.org.

JA Golf Tournament

The 14th Annual Birdie and Bogey For Kids golf tournament is set for March 31 at Clear Creek Golf Course.

The entry fee for the four-person scramble is $400 per team. Hole and tournament sponsorships are available.

There will also be a 50/50 ball drop. Golf balls will be dropped on the putting green and the closest to the hole wins a cash prize. The cost is $10 per ball, or three balls for $25.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg’s community service programs.

For more information or to register, visit javicksburg.org.

WC, VHS swim tryouts

Tryouts for the Warren Central and Vicksburg High swim teams will be held March 21-23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each day, at the Vicksburg YMCA. Tryouts for both teams will be held simultaneously. For more information, email coach Terry Wong at twong@vwsd.org or call him at 601-638-3372.

Vicksburg Packers registration

Registration is open for the Vicksburg Packers’ youth football team’s 2023 season. There are teams in three age groups, from 5-12. Volunteer coaches are also needed. For more information, visit the Vicksburg Packers Facebook page or call 601-415-2469.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Red Carpet Classic is scheduled for March 25 and 26. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Battle of the Bats is scheduled for April 22 and 23. The tournament is open to teams in the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.