Put the rumors to bed, Solly’s Hot Tamales is not closing

Published 2:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Solly's Hot Tamales owner Dean McCain dishes up tamales for a customer. McCain was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was in the hospital earlier this year. Solly's was closed temporarily while she was out, but is back open for business. Submitted.

Solly’s Hot Tamales on Washington Street is not closing and has not sold out.

Owner Dean McCain was diagnosed with ovarian cancer earlier this year and while she was in the hospital recovering from surgery and then making the rounds to doctor’s appointments, the popular eatery closed temporarily.

But now that she is back and with a game plan as to how to deal with her diagnosis, Solly’s will be open for business except on the days, McCain is receiving cancer treatments.

“I’ll be doing chemo about once every three weeks so it will be just like one day we will be closed,” McCain said. “But next week we will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because I will get the results of all my tests on Tuesday and I will start chemo on Wednesday.”

McCain said she was not going to let her cancer diagnosis affect her life.

“I’m not one of these that wants to sit around and twiddle my thumbs and cry in my beer as you say. I decided from the get-go what’s crying going to do me. It’s not going to cure anything. It’s not going to help me get over the fight I’ve got to fight if I sit around and cry,” she said. “I’ve got to keep going. I can’t let it get me down.”

And when it comes to her chemo treatments and continuing to work, McCain said, “Chemo effects everybody differently, so I’ll do what I can and I’ll sit in a chair with my feet propped up,” (when she gets tired).

When asked if there was anyone, she entrusted in running Solly’s while she was away, McCain said her granddaughter could handle the business, but she will be helping get her to and from treatments.

To know when Solly’s will be closed, McCain said, once she has her chemotherapy schedule, she would share it with her customers on Facebook as well as with a sign on the door.

