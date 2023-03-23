Johnny M. Puckett Published 9:34 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

Johnny M. Puckett passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was 80 years old.

Johnny was born in Vicksburg, MS on June 13, 1942, the son of William Thomas Puckett and Ruth Hester Puckett. He retired from the City of Vicksburg after 43 years and also worked as a firefighter for 20-plus years, he was a member of Crossway Church. He liked to hunt and fish and his greatest joy was his family. He is preceded in death by his siblings William Thomas Puckett, Janie Smith, Leo Puckett, Chester Puckett, Louise Stubbs, and Barnetha Pare.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years Nancy Puckett; son, Michael Puckett (Cheryl); daughters, Tammy Jackson (Robert) and Lorilea Williams; step-sons Brandon Roach and Rob Roach (Marta); sister, Janice Goza (Wallace); grandchild, Matthew Puckett; step-grandchildren, Danny Roach, Stephanie Roach, Angela Jordan (Adam), Christopher Roach and Paul Roach.

A memorial service will be held at Glenwood Funeral Home on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m.