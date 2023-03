Kiera S. Sims-Tinner Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Mrs. Kiera S. Sims-Tinner passed away on March 23, 2023, in Jackson, Mississippi at the age of 27. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Chapel in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home in Vicksburg, Mississippi.