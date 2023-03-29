Old Post Files March 29, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

August D. Spengler Sr., former resident, dies at Cooper’s Well. • Mrs. Nettie Ayers dies. • Mrs. Fred Wilson is reported desperately ill. • S.N. Sutton goes to Memphis for a meeting of ice cream manufacturers. • Ernestine Fennimore and W. Ernest Hammett are married.

90 years ago: 1933

The mayor and alderman ask Gov. Mike Conner for a prohibition referendum. • Local engineers are laying plans to fight the high water. • Mr. and Mrs. Frank Wilcoxon motor to Hazlehurst.

80 years ago: 1943

Gerald West dies. • Pvt. T.E. Ashmore is here from Camp Campbell, Ky., on a visit to relatives. • A daughter is born to Pvt. and Mrs. Mack E. Graham.

70 years ago: 1953

Dr. J.C. McGuire assumes his new duties here as head of the Warren County Health Department. • Edward Bass passes away. • Mary Elise Street is home for the holidays from Newcomb in New Orleans.

60 years ago: 1963

Erwin Baylot is elected president of the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association, Warren County Chapter. • Mr. and Mrs. Charles Pritchard announce the birth of daughter, Melissa, on March 31. • Mary Mansell is elected president of Delta Delta Delta sorority at Southwestern in Memphis.

50 years ago: 1973

Dale E. O’Brien announces his candidacy for alderman in the upcoming elections. • A group of Vicksburg and Warren Couty ministers adopts a statement of regret at the opening of some of the city’s supermarkets and other retail stores on Sunday.

40 years ago: 1983

Dr. Jennifer Olivia Hicks, a Vicksburg native, joins the staff of the Kuhn State Hospital in the department of obstetrics and gynecology. • Ordination of the Rev. Walter Arthur DuVall Jr. to the Scared Order of Priests takes place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

30 years ago: 1993

Joe Loviza announces his candidacy for mayor. • Gibson Memorial United Methodist Church raises money for missions by selling chocolate-covered candy Easter eggs. • Hazel T. Middleton dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Charles Ray Peaches Sr. dies. • Kaylina Madison receives the Hinds Piano Camp Scholarship. • Napoli’s Great Italian Food opens on U.S. 61 North.

10 years ago: 2013

Democratic mayoral candidate John Ferguson, who filed a March 20 circuit court petition challenging George Flaggs’ residency qualification to run for mayor, has filed a similar motion challenging the residency of another mayoral candidate, Linda Fondren, court records show. • Work began in earnest to reinforce hillsides beside parts of U.S. 80 that eroded during January’s heavy rain.