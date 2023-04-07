OUR OPINION: The Darkest Day on Earth Published 8:00 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Today marks Good Friday — the darkest day of Holy Week.

As a community, it marks three weeks since the devastating tornado in Rolling Fork. As Christians, we reflect on Christ’s death ahead of His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

But what needs to be kept at the front of our minds is one simple truth: Joy comes in the morning. Weeping only lasts for a night.

Email newsletter signup

In three weeks, the Rolling Fork community has received more donations than they know what to do with. Local restaurants like Chuck’s Dairy Bar are slowly returning to town. Pets are reuniting with their owners.

Out of so much immovable darkness, it seems, the light has found its way.

The resilience of those who survived the storm is unmatched. With every brick they stack, every pile of papers they sort, they become stronger in their resolve to come back home.

Obstacles are nothing new for people in our part of the country — but overcoming them is what makes us truly remarkable.

It’s doubtful that anyone impacted by the tornado three weeks ago would think they’d come so far in such a short time. But thanks to the kindness of strangers, trees have been moved, bellies have been filled, lives have been made better.

Make no mistake — the March 24 tornado is likely the worst natural disaster Rolling Fork’s residents will see in their lifetime. But what is borne from it can be used for the glory of the Lord.

Much like the followers of Christ on the first Good Friday, the world may seem unbearably dark. But joy is coming; light is coming. Good news will prevail.

Happy Easter from The Vicksburg Post.