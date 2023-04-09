Who’s Hot

Published 10:40 am Sunday, April 9, 2023

By Staff Reports

Texas A&M equestrian rider Emmy Lu Marsh, a Tallulah Academy graduate, won two matches in reining at the SEC Championship March 24-25.

Marsh helped the fourth-ranked Aggies beat Georgia 10-8 in the first round. In the championship match against Auburn, Marsh defeated Auburn’s Alexia Tordoff, 206-203, to help A&M win in reining but Auburn won the team competition 13-6.

Texas A&M will take on TCU in the NCEA Championship on April 13 in Ocala, Florida.

