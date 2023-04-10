Naomi Paquette Cook Published 1:58 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

Naomi Paquette Cook, who lived in Vicksburg, MS for over 35 years before becoming a Florida resident, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast Medical Center in Miramar Beach, FL. She died peacefully surrounded by family near the beach that she loved so much.



Naomi was born in New Orleans, LA on December 22, 1949, to Naomi Marie McCloskey of New Orleans and John Joseph Paquette of Clinton, Massachusetts. Naomi was the perfect example of an angel on earth. She loved everyone she met and was so kind to all. She shared her life and herself with so many. Words others have used to describe Naomi are loving, kind, generous, unselfish, good and loyal. She was the ultimate teacher and many have learned from her throughout the years.

Naomi was the true Pied Piper of Vicksburg. She genuinely adored all children and they loved and adored her. Her smile, laugh and loving nature were mesmerizing. Her pure love of children also extended to friends, family and the sick. She was the ultimate caregiver for her mother and many of her friends. Naomi Paquette Cook (“Nay Nay”) was a true angel to all who knew her.



Naomi graduated from St. Mary’s Dominican College in New Orleans with a degree in education in 1972, one year before her marriage to Dr. James W. Cook, Sr. She served as President of the Senior Class. She taught first grade for many years at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans where she was married in the school’s chapel. Jim and Naomi would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 9, 2023.



The Vicksburg community was an important part of Naomi’s life, and she gave willingly of her time to contribute to its causes and support its organizations. She was the consummate organizer, whether directing events and commemorations, or family gatherings. All these events were accomplished with dignity, grace, and perfection. She was the Cancer Benefit chair as this cause was near and dear to her and Jim. She was a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Vicksburg and worked on numerous charity organizations including the Heart Fund. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she was president of the Altar Society and served on the Parish Council. She was also a member of the Town and Country Garden Club and Sampler Antique Club.



She is survived by her husband, Dr. James W. Cook, Sr. of Naples, formerly of Vicksburg, MS; her daughter Megan Cook Vincent and husband, Peter of Naples, FL; her nieces and nephew, Paige, Kelli, and Christian Paquette and great nieces, Bailee and Harper, all of Metairie, La. She was preceded in death by her parents, Naomi and John Paquette; her son, James W. Cook Jr.; and her brothers John Paquette and Richard Paquette.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church in Vicksburg at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Immediately following mass, A Celebration of Life will be held at Duff Green Mansion. A private burial will be scheduled at a later date at Cedar Hill Cemetery next to her parents and family.

The family would like to thank everyone who prayed for her, loved her and cared for her during her illness.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; St. Paul Catholic Church, 713 Crawford St., Vicksburg, MS 39180 and Resurrection Catholic Church, 259 Miramar Beach Dr., Miramar Beach, FL 32550.

Davis Watkins Funeral Service in Miramar Beach, FL is in charge of arrangements.