Roy Oliver Smith Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Words can’t begin to express the sadness we feel on the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Roy Oliver Smith, lovingly known as Pop, was surrounded often by his three children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He loved nothing more than being at home, fishing at dusk and working in his shop. He will be incredibly missed by everyone who knew him.

Roy was born in Turkey Scratch, AR on January 5, 1940. He was the son of George Henry Smith and Janie Edna Henson Smith. He was “big brother” to Tommy, Donny, Kenny and Patti.

Roy grew up in Arkansas where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lynn Gatlin Smith. He and Lynn moved to Raleigh, North Carolina for him to attend North Carolina State University. While earning his degree in Civil Engineering. Roy worked at a gas station and became a father. His first job out of college was in Hot Springs, AR, working for the U. S. Forest Service. Then in 1965, he moved his family to Vicksburg where he worked for the Corps of Engineers. He led his department as Chief of the Hydraulics branch during the famous 1973 Mississippi River Flood in Vicksburg and later retired as Deputy District Engineer of Project Management with a long and successful career, giving 34 years of service. During that time, he earned numerous awards and medals for outstanding leadership, management, and service as a civilian.

Roy always had a project going, sometimes a few! He loved to piddle around in his shop, restoring his antique cars. He could fix anything around the house and was on speed-dial for the entire family when advice was needed. He enjoyed carving duck decoys, birds, and the occasional Santa. He was an active member of Crossway Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lynn Gatlin Smith; son, Neal Smith; daughters; Cyndi Irons (Jeff) and Leslie Hollowell (Grady); brother, Kenneth Dale Smith (Sally); sister, Patricia Smith Clinton (Melvin); grandchildren, Nathan Baylot (Tara), Chase Hogue (Elizabeth), Olivia Sims (Matthew), Brittney Carmichael (Josh), Jody Hollowell, Annabelle Smith, Jill Partridge (Chasen) and James Smith and great-grandchildren, Aiden Baylot, Ethan Baylot, Brynn Carmichael, Roy Carmichael, Sawyer Sims, Lexi Carmichael, Emmi Hogue, Chasen Partridge, Lawson Sims and Eliza Partridge.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery.