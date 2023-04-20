Vickie Lynn Riley Published 2:53 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Vickie Lynn Riley, a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 11 in the Shady Lawn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was 54.

Memorial services are to be held on Friday, April 21 in the chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Chris Lockridge officiating.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lynn Brock and Louise Thompson Walton; her husband, Allen Beamon.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy Lee of San Diego, CA; her daughter, Jasmine Lee of Vicksburg; her brother, Robert Earl Brock of Payneville, KY; and her sisters, Christy Lynn Brock of Morgan City, LA and Teresa Walton of CA, and one grandchild.