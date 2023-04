Who’s Hot Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Porter’s Chapel Academy tennis player John McGee won the No. 2 boys’ singles championship at the MAIS District 3-3A tournament on Wednesday.

McGee survived two tiebreakers to win his first-round match 6-2, 7-6, 7-3, and then went to another third-set tiebreaker in beating Manchester’s Thomas Kalahur 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in the championship match.

McGee also advanced to the MAIS Class 3A North State tournament on Tuesday.