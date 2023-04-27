WC’s Jennings, Vicksburg’s Mullins bow out in second round of MHSAA tennis championships Published 5:59 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Audrey Jennings and Kennedy Mullins had good starts, and then quick ends, in the MHSAA individual tennis tournament.

Jennings, a senior at Warren Central, and the Vicksburg High sophomore Mullins both won their opening matches on Tuesday before losing in the second round of the Class 6A and 5A brackets, respectively.

Jennings had an easy time with Gulfport’s Betsy Byrd in her opening match, winning 6-2, 6-1. The script flipped in round two, however, as Clinton’s Tejasvi Lakshmi Uppi beat Jennings 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals.

Jennings was playing in the individual tournament for the fifth time in six seasons, but first as a singles player. The only time she missed the state tournament was in 2020, when it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mullins defeated Greenville’s Baruni Jakkula 6-3, 6-0 in the first round of the Class 5A girls’ singles tournament. She ran into trouble in her next match, however, and lost 6-1, 6-4 to Vancleave’s Maison Evans.

Warren Central senior Blakeney Allen also qualified for the Class 6A boys’ singles tournament, but did not get past the first round. He lost 6-0, 6-1 to Brandon’s James Register.