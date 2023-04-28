Sullivan named new ERDC Deputy Director Published 9:35 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) has announced the selection of Ms. Pat Sullivan as the organization’s new Deputy Director.

As the Deputy Director of ERDC, Sullivan assists in leading one of the most diverse research organizations in the world, with seven laboratories located in four states, more than 2,500 employees, $1.2 billion in facilities and an annual research program exceeding $1.8 billion.

“Ms. Sullivan is a proven leader who has been a critical member of the ERDC team in various capacities throughout her career,” said ERDC Director Dr. David Pittman. “She will bring that wealth of knowledge and experience into her new position, and I look forward to working with her as we strive to make the world a safer and better place through the innovative research and development happening at ERDC.”

Prior to her current position, Ms. Sullivan began serving as ERDC’s Associate Director in May 2014 and was promoted to the rank of Senior Scientific Technical Manager in December 2020.

Ms. Sullivan began her ERDC career in 1984 as a Research Civil Engineer in the Geotechnical Laboratory of the former Waterways Experiment Station (WES) in Vicksburg, Miss. In 2005, she became the Assistant Technical Director for the ERDC Military Engineering Research and Development Area, where she was responsible for the integration of technical, programmatic and strategic initiatives in the areas of Force Projection and Maneuver Support. In 2009, she served as Strategic Assistant to the ERDC Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory director, where she led strategic communications, organizational and leadership development and change management initiatives. She became the ERDC Executive Staff Officer in 2010, where she assisted in managing corporate strategic integration initiatives.

Sullivan earned a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Tulane University and a master’s degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University. She has also done postgraduate studies in Geotechnical Engineering at Louisiana State University. She is a member of several professional organizations including the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Society of American Military Engineers and Blacks in Government. She also serves on the Dean’s Leadership Advisory Council for the School of Agriculture, Research, Extension and Applied Sciences at Alcorn State University.

Throughout her career, Sullivan has received several awards including the Meritorious and Superior Civilian Service Awards, the Commander’s Award and Achievement Medal for Civilian Service, the WES Woman of the Year Award, the ERDC Award for Outstanding Achievement in Equal Employment Opportunity and the U.S. Army Construction Engineering Research Laboratory’s Research Product Development Team Award. She was named as a Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Trailblazer and an Outstanding Technology Leader by U.S. Black Engineer Magazine.

Sullivan is an alumna of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Emerging Leaders Program and the ERDC Emerging Leaders Advisory Group. In her community, she volunteers as youth minister for the Living Word Baptist Church and serves on the Board of Directors for the Vicksburg YMCA. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

ERDC research and development supports the Department of Defense (DoD) and other agencies in military and civilian projects. ERDC helps solve our Nation’s most challenging problems in civil and military engineering, geospatial sciences, water resources and environmental sciences for the Army, DoD, civilian agencies and our Nation’s public good.