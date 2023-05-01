Ruth Kuehling Nevels Published 9:47 am Monday, May 1, 2023

Our beloved mother, Ruth Kuehling Nevels passed away peacefully at home on April 28, 2023, at the age of 92. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. She was the epitome of patience, grace, selflessness and love for our Lord and for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Edna Kuehling; her husband of 60 years, Wayne Nevels; and her son-in-law, Phillip Corley. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Corley, Robin Beard (Patrick), and Anne Greenwood (Page). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Corley (LeAnn), Amanda Corley, Leslie Beard Niederriter (Drew), Kevin Beard (Kelly), Nicholas Greenwood, and Jenna Greenwood; her six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Peyton and Emerson Corley, Noah and Reagan Beard and Tyler Niederriter, her sister, Arlene K. LaGrone, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was born on January 5, 1931, in the German Community of St. Louis, Missouri. She grew up an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Her family relocated to Vicksburg in 1948 when her father became manager of the Ely Walker Garment Factory. After attending Mississippi College, she married the love of her life on Thanksgiving Day in 1950. After the birth of her three daughters, she worked briefly for the Warren County Health Department and then for the Personnel Branch of the US Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District/Lower Mississippi Valley Division. She retired from the Corps in 1993 after 28 years of service.

Email newsletter signup

She has been a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church for 75 years. Until her health declined, she had been active with the Meals on Wheels Program, the Allien Sunday School Class, the Dorcas Bible Circle, the Explorers Bible Study Group and the Vicksburg Genealogical Society.

She was a lifelong genealogist and a descendant of the First Families of St. Louis. In addition to tracing her German heritage back several hundred years, she also traced her husband’s family tree as well as the families of her sons-in-law. She was often found in our State Archives, county courthouses, and various libraries including the Morman Library in St. Lake City researching records. There were many memorable family picnics that involved stops at old family cemeteries where her young daughters were put to the task of ‘chalking tombstones’ to make them more legible so she could record data while Wayne was cutting back the overgrowth. Ruth co-authored and contributed to numerous genealogical books, most notably “Descendants of Jacob Cable, Sr., Early Settler, Mississippi Territory”. There’s no doubt that she is continuing her family tree research in heaven.

Ruth became quite the traveler whether it be a cruise or flights to New York City and Cooperstown. Being the official navigator, she was always ready for a road trip with her daughter, Marilyn, to visit family at their homes or at the beach. She so loved spending time with her loved ones. Family was her life!

Special thanks to the many family members, friends and caregivers who so lovingly touched Mama with their prayers, cards, visits, meals, flowers and treats. Many thanks to Lindsey, Anna, and Sharlett with Centerwell Home Health and Amanda and Jasmine with Gentiva Hospice Care. Much love and appreciation to our angels, Doris Washington and Laurie Johnson who have been faithfully at her side for 6 months.

Visitation and services will be Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Tim Brown will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Corley, Kevin Beard, Nicholas Greenwood, Drew Niederriter, Dean LaGrone, Andy LaGrone, Pat LaGrone and Chris Nevels. Honorary pallbearers will be Ruth Gay, Betzebe Clarke, Barbara Cashman, Randy Sherard and Dr. Lee Giffin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1500 Cherry St., Vicksburg, MS 39180 or the charity of your choice.