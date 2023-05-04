Game Plan Published 3:54 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

Learn to Swim

Registration for Vicksburg City Pool’s American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program will be held May 17-19 Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion; and on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at City Pool on Lee Street.

Registration must be done in person on those dates. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is very limited. Because of a lifeguard shortage, no more than six students will be registered per class.

The Learn to Swim Program provides low-cost swim lessons during the summer. The cost is $15 for each two-week session, which includes eight 45-minute classes. The classes are open to children and adults, and only a swimsuit, towel, and eagerness to learn to swim are needed. Children must be at least 5 years old to participate.

Sessions will be at City Pool June 5-16; June 26 to July 7; and July 17-28. Classes are held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and at 5:45 p.m. each weekday during the sessions.

MSU Road Dawgs Tour

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett and director of athletics Zac Selmon will be the featured speakers when the 2023 Road Dawgs Tour makes a stop in Vicksburg on Tuesday, May 16.

The event will take place at The BB Club, 721 Clay St. A buffet lunch and social hour will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program at noon. Fans will have the chance to meet Arnett and Selmon.

Tickets are $15 if purchased before May 12, or $20 after that date. They can be purchased at msstatealumni.ticketspice.com/road-dawgs-vicksburg.

For more information, email Riley Nelson at RNelson@maycpa.com, or contact Michael Richardson at 662-325-3659 or mrichardson@alumni.msstate.edu.

Summer bowling league

The Tuesday Trio Summer bowling league will begin competition Tuesday, May 9, at Fun Lanes in the Vicksburg Mall after a brief organizational meeting. This league is open to all adults age 18 or older. Teams will consist of three players, and the league will compete for 12 weeks.

For more information about the league, contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357.

Adult softball

Registration for the city of Vicksburg’s adult softball league will continue until May 10. The league will have two divisions, for men’s church league and competitive teams, and will use ASA rules and bats.

The cost is $175 per team, plus $20 for each resident from Sharkey, Issaquena, Claiborne and Hinds counties.

Registration packets are available at the Vicksburg Parks and Recreation Department office at 100 Army Navy Dr., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday.

For more information, call the VPRD office at 601-634-4515; Tracey Brown at 601-618-6143; or Rick Daughtry at 601-218-9501.

Chillin’ in the Hills

The Chillin’ in the Hills 5K run and race walk is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Vicksburg.

The event, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills, will begin and end at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St. The entry fee is $20 per person. A 1-mile fun run for children age 12 and under follows the 10K and 5K, and is free.

The Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling and mental health services for residents in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, contact Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or gracecc@live.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.