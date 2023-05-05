Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Troy baseball player Shane Lewis, a former Warren Central star, went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-5 win vs. Jacksonville State on Tuesday.

Lewis, who has a 10-game hitting streak, is batting a team-high .335 with 23 home runs and 68 RBIs. His home run and RBI totals lead the Sun Belt Conference. He is second among all NCAA Division I players in home runs and tied for fourth in RBIs.

Troy (31-15, 11-10 Sun Belt) will host Georgia Southern in a three-game Sun Belt series this weekend. Games are Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m., and all three will be streamed on ESPN+.