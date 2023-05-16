Billy Gene Wright

Billy Gene Wright passed away on Sunday, May 14, in Vicksburg, Ms. He was 84 years old. 

Billy Gene was a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, MS. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He is survived by four sisters, Helen Luckett, Emma Gossen, Lilly Biedenharn (Warner) and Beverly Biedenharn (Herman); two sons, Andy Wright of Vicksburg, Danny Wright of Baton Rouge; two daughters, Kim East (Larry) of Vicksburg and Candi Freitag (Rob) of Tupelo; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home on Indiana Avenue on Friday, May 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. with a visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Yokena Cemetery following the service.

