John Willis Shearer Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Reverend John Willis Shearer, age 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle passed into eternal joy and rest with Jesus, his heart’s greatest desire, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, John lived most of his young life in Kentucky. He served his country in the National Guard and U.S. Army from 1953 to 1963, acting as special assistant to General Decker in Korea and Intel Specialist in the 1st Airborne 50th Infantry.

John also served his Lord and His church as a layman distributing Bibles with the Gideons, preaching and lay pastoring, in parachurch ministries: BGEA Worldwide Pictures and Prison Fellowship, then as senior pastor or interim minister at many churches across the U.S. He will be fondly remembered by many as Pastor John.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Betty Crouse Shearer; his son, Jonathan Shearer; daughters, Kaylene Feiger (Tony) and Karen Boyd (Robby); five granddaughters including Kaylee Boyd Eisman (Ben), Rebecca Boyd; and three grandsons, and five great-grand children. Also, five brothers and sisters and many other loved ones in Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at Utica Christian Church. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Gideons International, Barnabus Aid or Utica Christian Church.