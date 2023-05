Barbara Applebaum Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Barbara Bruce Applebaum, 78, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at her family home in Chattanooga, TN. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara’s name may be made to the Hinds Community College Foundation in the William F.”Sonny” Bruce Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 1100, Raymond, MS, 39154-1100.