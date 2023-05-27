2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s boys’ All-County Track and Field team
Published 3:55 am Saturday, May 27, 2023
Vicksburg High's Tyler Henderson is the 2023 Vicksburg Post boys' track and field Athletes of the Year. Henderson won the Class 5A boys' triple jump state title and finished fifth in the long jump. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Jake Brister
St. Aloysius, Sr., throws
Placed fourth in the discus in MAIS Class 5A with a throw of 135 feet, 1 inch at the state meet
Malachi Drake
Vicksburg, So., throws
Big young thrower won the MHSAA Class 5A North State championship in the discus, and finished sixth at the state meet
Jonathan Henderson
Warren Central, Jr., jumps
MHSAA Class 6A high jump champion twice reached his season-best height of 6 feet, 10 inches
Jase Jung
Porter’s Chapel, So., jumps
Sophomore won two bronze medals at the MAIS Class 3A state meet, in the high jump and 4x400 meter relay
Daniel Llopis
Porter’s Chapel, Sr, sprints
Senior qualified for the MAIS Class 3A state meet in four events and won medals in the 300 meter hurdles and 4x400 relay ... finished fourth in the 200 meters and fifth in the 400
Henry Slayton
Porter’s Chapel, Jr., sprints
Junior finished fourth in the 800 meters in MAIS Class 3A and was part of the 4x400 relay that also reached the state meet
Koury Vample
Vicksburg, Jr. hurdles
Medaled in both hurdles events at the MHSAA Class 5A state meet, claiming a silver in the 110 (14.72 seconds) and bronze in the 300 (39.42 seconds)
Relay of the Year
Porter’s Chapel 4x400 Relay
Daniel Llopis
Jase Jung
Henry Slayton
Taylor LaBarre
PCA’s 4x400 meter relay sprinted to a time 3:54.33 at the MAIS Class 3A state meet to finish third and claim a bronze medal
At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.
The 2023 All-County boys’ track and field team includes two state champions — Vicksburg High’s Tyler Henderson in the MHSAA Class 5A triple jump and Warren Central’s Jonathan Henderson in the Class 6A high jump — and nine athletes who qualified for the state meets in their respective classifications.
Congratulations to all on a great season!
