2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s boys’ All-County Track and Field team

Published 3:55 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County boys’ track and field team includes two state champions — Vicksburg High’s Tyler Henderson in the MHSAA Class 5A triple jump and Warren Central’s Jonathan Henderson in the Class 6A high jump — and nine athletes who qualified for the state meets in their respective classifications.

Congratulations to all on a great season!

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s girls’ All-County Track and Field team

Registration begins Saturday for 8th Annual Malcolm Butler Football Camp

Who’s Hot

Southern Miss walks off Troy, into Sun Belt semifinals

Print Article