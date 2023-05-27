2023 All-County Track: The Vicksburg Post’s boys’ All-County Track and Field team Published 3:55 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

At the end of each high school sports season, The Vicksburg Post honors Warren County’s best athletes in a number of sports with its All-County teams.

The 2023 All-County boys’ track and field team includes two state champions — Vicksburg High’s Tyler Henderson in the MHSAA Class 5A triple jump and Warren Central’s Jonathan Henderson in the Class 6A high jump — and nine athletes who qualified for the state meets in their respective classifications.

Congratulations to all on a great season!

