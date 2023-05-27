Old Post Files May 27, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Old Post Files

100 years ago: 1923

Camp Wautista is opened for the Boy Scout outing. • Hardin Brooks delivers the address at the Elks Flag Day exercises. • William Stanton Jr. and Claude Ricketts leave by auto for Philadelphia, Pa.

90 years ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Powell announce the marriage of their daughter, Anita, to D.B. Pender of Houston, Texas. • J.H. McInnis, physical director, conducts a “Learn to Swim” campaign at the YMCA.

80 years ago: 1943

Archie Ponder, Illinois Central switchman, is fatally injured when he falls beneath a car in the local railroad yard. • Mary Louise Pegues and her students will be hostesses at an art reception at All Saints’ College. • Bess Ford celebrates her third birthday with a party at their house.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Hynum of Pattison announced the birth of a daughter, Judy, on May 30. • John Gill is elected president of the Warren County United Fund.

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Will Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Peggy, on June 1. Services are held for Mrs. Ella Smith of Tallulah. • Albert Antoine is elected grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus.

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. John Middleton announce the birth of a daughter, Amanda Jo, on May 31. • Former Gov. John Bell Williams serves as co-chairman of the Salvation Army’s building fund drive. • Ventriloquist Molly Fairchild performs at the Warren County Youth Rally at Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church.

40 years ago: 1983

Vicksburg Community Concert members are saddened when American bass-baritone Donald Gramm, considered one of the best singer-actors in opera, dies at age 54. • Tommy Jackson, a resident of Pearl Street, dies.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg Alderman Melvin Redmond and Wayne Smith, who will both leave office in a month, are bid an emotional farewell at City Hall. • Police Chief Charles Davenport says Vicksburg has too many guns for a city its size. • Wright A. Moore dies.

20 years ago: 2003

Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Bradley of Utica dies from noncombat injuries while serving in Iraq. • James “Buck” Buchanon dies. • Randy Shelton of Vicksburg is set to play basketball in the National Senior Olympics in Norfolk, Va.

10 years ago: 2013

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker speaks during the Memorial Day wreath-laying at the Vicksburg National Cemetery. • Lawyers for Hobby Lobby and Vicksburg Mall are reviewing a deal reached last week to bring the Oklahoma City-based crafts and home decor chain to Vicksburg.