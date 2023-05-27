Old Post Files May 27, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Camp Wautista is opened for the Boy Scout outing. • Hardin Brooks delivers the address at the Elks Flag Day exercises. • William Stanton Jr. and Claude Ricketts leave by auto for Philadelphia, Pa. 

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

90 years ago: 1933

Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Powell announce the marriage of their daughter, Anita, to D.B. Pender of Houston, Texas. • J.H. McInnis, physical director, conducts a “Learn to Swim” campaign at the YMCA. 

80 years ago: 1943

Archie Ponder, Illinois Central switchman, is fatally injured when he falls beneath a car in the local railroad yard. • Mary Louise Pegues and her students will be hostesses at an art reception at All Saints’ College. • Bess Ford celebrates her third birthday with a party at their house. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Hynum of Pattison announced the birth of a daughter, Judy, on May 30. • John Gill is elected president of the Warren County United Fund. 

60 years ago: 1963

Mr. and Mrs. Will Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Peggy, on June 1. Services are held for Mrs. Ella Smith of Tallulah. • Albert Antoine is elected grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus. 

50 years ago: 1973

Mr. and Mrs. John Middleton announce the birth of a daughter, Amanda Jo, on May 31. • Former Gov. John Bell Williams serves as co-chairman of the Salvation Army’s building fund drive. • Ventriloquist Molly Fairchild performs at the Warren County Youth Rally at Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church. 

40 years ago: 1983

Vicksburg Community Concert members are saddened when American bass-baritone Donald Gramm, considered one of the best singer-actors in opera, dies at age 54. • Tommy Jackson, a resident of Pearl Street, dies. 

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg Alderman Melvin Redmond and Wayne Smith, who will both leave office in a month, are bid an emotional farewell at City Hall. • Police Chief Charles Davenport says Vicksburg has too many guns for a city its size. • Wright A. Moore dies. 

20 years ago: 2003

Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Bradley of Utica dies from noncombat injuries while serving in Iraq. • James “Buck” Buchanon dies. • Randy Shelton of Vicksburg is set to play basketball in the National Senior Olympics in Norfolk, Va. 

10 years ago: 2013

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker speaks during the Memorial Day wreath-laying at the Vicksburg National Cemetery. • Lawyers for Hobby Lobby and Vicksburg Mall are reviewing a deal reached last week to bring the Oklahoma City-based crafts and home decor chain to Vicksburg. 

More News

SIEGE 160: Truce to bury dead delays siege, gives opposing troops a chance to meet

FROM THE VAULT: Old Court House clock has had storied life

Vicksburg Warren School District names Dr. Toriano Holloway as new superintendent

Rosa A. Temple class of 1960 starts reunion with mayoral visit

Print Article