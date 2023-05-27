Old Post Files May 27, 1923-2023
Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.
100 years ago: 1923
Camp Wautista is opened for the Boy Scout outing. • Hardin Brooks delivers the address at the Elks Flag Day exercises. • William Stanton Jr. and Claude Ricketts leave by auto for Philadelphia, Pa.
90 years ago: 1933
Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Powell announce the marriage of their daughter, Anita, to D.B. Pender of Houston, Texas. • J.H. McInnis, physical director, conducts a “Learn to Swim” campaign at the YMCA.
80 years ago: 1943
Archie Ponder, Illinois Central switchman, is fatally injured when he falls beneath a car in the local railroad yard. • Mary Louise Pegues and her students will be hostesses at an art reception at All Saints’ College. • Bess Ford celebrates her third birthday with a party at their house.
70 years ago: 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Hynum of Pattison announced the birth of a daughter, Judy, on May 30. • John Gill is elected president of the Warren County United Fund.
60 years ago: 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Will Parker announced the birth of a daughter, Peggy, on June 1. Services are held for Mrs. Ella Smith of Tallulah. • Albert Antoine is elected grand knight of the local Knights of Columbus.
50 years ago: 1973
Mr. and Mrs. John Middleton announce the birth of a daughter, Amanda Jo, on May 31. • Former Gov. John Bell Williams serves as co-chairman of the Salvation Army’s building fund drive. • Ventriloquist Molly Fairchild performs at the Warren County Youth Rally at Bowmar Avenue Baptist Church.
40 years ago: 1983
Vicksburg Community Concert members are saddened when American bass-baritone Donald Gramm, considered one of the best singer-actors in opera, dies at age 54. • Tommy Jackson, a resident of Pearl Street, dies.
30 years ago: 1993
Vicksburg Alderman Melvin Redmond and Wayne Smith, who will both leave office in a month, are bid an emotional farewell at City Hall. • Police Chief Charles Davenport says Vicksburg has too many guns for a city its size. • Wright A. Moore dies.
20 years ago: 2003
Staff Sgt. Kenneth R. Bradley of Utica dies from noncombat injuries while serving in Iraq. • James “Buck” Buchanon dies. • Randy Shelton of Vicksburg is set to play basketball in the National Senior Olympics in Norfolk, Va.
10 years ago: 2013
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker speaks during the Memorial Day wreath-laying at the Vicksburg National Cemetery. • Lawyers for Hobby Lobby and Vicksburg Mall are reviewing a deal reached last week to bring the Oklahoma City-based crafts and home decor chain to Vicksburg.