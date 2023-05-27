Photo Gallery: Lakefest ’23 has Eagle Lake buzzing all day Saturday

Published 1:09 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023

By Ben Martin

Eagle Lake is buzzing on Saturday for Lakefest.

The free event features live music, children’s activities and a variety of merchandise and food vendors and will run until 5:30 p.m. More than 40 vendors are selling their wares, and there is plenty of entertainment for both children and adults. Legendary Vicksburg band The Chill is performing all afternoon, while Dane the Balloon Man is overseeing children’s activities.

 

 

 

 

