Photo Gallery: Lakefest ’23 has Eagle Lake buzzing all day Saturday
Published 1:09 pm Saturday, May 27, 2023
Ted Holeman and Danny Scallions provided some live music between 10 a.m. and noon at Lakefest on Saturday. Vicksburg-based band The Chill will be playing from noon to 5:00 p.m. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
From the left: Terrell Davis, Trevan Hewitt, and Veronica Davis are manning the Kiwanas Club booth selling pork cracklins and spice mixes to raise money for victims of domestic violence on Saturday at Lakefest. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
The Eagle Lake United Methodist Church had two booths set up to sell merchandise at Lakefest on Saturday. The church is raising money for its building fund. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
David Hoover is selling a variety of snacks at his vendor trailer at Lakefest on Saturday. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Lakefest on Saturday saw a healthy morning crowd at Eagle Lake. The event features live music, children’s activities and a variety of merchandise and food vendors and will run until 5:30 p.m. (Ben Martin | The Vicksburg Post)
Eagle Lake is buzzing on Saturday for Lakefest.
The free event features live music, children’s activities and a variety of merchandise and food vendors and will run until 5:30 p.m. More than 40 vendors are selling their wares, and there is plenty of entertainment for both children and adults. Legendary Vicksburg band The Chill is performing all afternoon, while Dane the Balloon Man is overseeing children’s activities.