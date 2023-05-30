Vicksburg honors veterans at Memorial Day events Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Locals honored veterans who died in the line of duty on Memorial Day across Vicksburg on Monday.

The day began with the Parade of Veterans beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown. Veterans, classic cars, law enforcement and military vehicles decked out in red, white and blue moved down Washington Street for onlookers who had gathered. The parade ended at Washington Street Park.

Activities were organized by the Vicksburg-Warren County Memorial Day Committee, American Legion Tyner-Ford Post #213 and American Legion Allein Post #3.

Following the parade was a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the Ardis Williams Auditorium.

Col. Christian Patterson, Commander of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, was the guest speaker at the service.

“This day marks the beginning of summer,” Patterson said. “And what could be a more fitting tribute to men and women who died in service to their country than the day that gives birth to a season filled with warmth and life?”

Patterson added that heroism does not know rank.

“If you would look into their lives, whether privates or generals, you would see that they practiced the same army and service member values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage,” he said. “These were ordinary men and women who rose to meet seemingly impossible odds and did extraordinary things.”

Many others spoke at the service, including Charlie Tolliver, the State Commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH).

“It is my privilege as a Vietnam combat-wounded veteran and commander of the MOPH to join all veterans, community leaders, state leaders, U.S. leaders and all families and friends in honoring the services and sacrifice of the fallen: Those who will remain forever young,” Tolliver said. “Again: Those who will remain forever young in our memories because all gave some and today we remember those that gave it all. May your day be filled with memories and peace. God bless the memories and the services of this United States of America.”

After the memorial service, law enforcement then gave an escort for a motorcade that went from the auditorium to the Vicksburg National Cemetery where a wreath-laying ceremony was performed.

After remarks were given, a wreath was set at the base of an American Flag that overlooks the thousands of Union soldiers buried at the Vicksburg National Military Park. Taps was played while veterans saluted those who fell.