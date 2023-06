2023 SEC football schedule Published 10:30 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

2023 SEC week-by-week football schedule

All times TBA unless noted

Week Zero/Week 1

Aug. 26

Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31

South Dakota at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Florida at Utah, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2

Ball St. at Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., at Nashville, Tenn.

Mercer at Ole Miss, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Georgia, 5 p.m.

New Mexico at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee St. at Alabama, 6:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., at Charlotte

Sept. 3

LSU vs. Florida St., 6:30 p.m., at Orlando, Fla.

Week 2

Sept. 9

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, 10 a.m.

Ball St. at Georgia, 11 a.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami, 2:30 p.m.

Ole Miss at Tulane, 2:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Texas at Alabama, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee St. at Missouri, 6 p.m.

McNeese St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling at LSU, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Auburn at California, 9:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee

Week 3

Sept. 16

LSU at Mississippi St., 11 a.m.

Kansas St. at Missouri, 11 a.m.

South Carolina at Georgia, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama at South Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 3 p.m.

Samford at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt at UNLV, 6 p.m.

BYU at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m.

Week 4

Sept. 23

Mississippi St. at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Alabama

UAB at Georgia

Arkansas at LSU

Memphis at Missouri

UTSA at Tennessee

Auburn at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Charlotte at Florida, 6 p.m.

Week 5

Sept. 30

Alabama at Mississippi St.

LSU at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Arkansas

Georgia at Auburn

Florida at Kentucky

South Carolina at Tennessee

Missouri at Vanderbilt

Week 6

Oct. 7

Western Michigan at Mississippi St.

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Vanderbilt at Florida

Kentucky at Georgia

Western Michigan at Mississippi St.

LSU at Missouri

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Alabama at Texas A&M

Open date: Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee

Week 7

Oct. 14

Arkansas at Alabama

Missouri at Kentucky

Auburn at LSU

Florida at South Carolina

Texas A&M at Tennessee

Open date: Mississippi St., Ole Miss

Week 8

Oct. 21

Mississippi St. at Arkansas

Ole Miss at Auburn

Tennessee at Alabama

Army at LSU

South Carolina at Missouri

Open date: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Week 9

Oct. 28

Mississippi St. at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Kentucky

South Carolina at Texas A&M

Georgia at Florida, 2:30 p.m.

Open date: Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri

Week 10

Nov. 4

Kentucky at Mississippi St.

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

LSU at Alabama

Arkansas at Florida

Missouri at Georgia

Jacksonville St. at South Carolina

Connecticut at Tennessee

Auburn at Vanderbilt

Week 11

Nov. 11

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Georgia

Auburn at Arkansas

Alabama at Kentucky

Florida at LSU

Tennessee at Missouri

Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Week 12

Nov. 18

Southern Miss at Mississippi St., 11 a.m.

Chattanooga at Alabama, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Ole Miss

Florida International at Arkansas

New Mexico St. at Auburn

Georgia St. at LSU

Florida at Missouri

Kentucky at South Carolina

Georgia at Tennessee

Open date: Vanderbilt

Week 13

Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi St., 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 24

Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

Nov. 25

Alabama at Auburn

Florida St. at Florida

Georgia at Georgia Tech

Kentucky at Louisville

Texas A&M at LSU

Clemson at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

