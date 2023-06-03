Old Post Files June 3, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

The contract is let for a new school building in Anguilla. • Henry Meyer, 73, well-known tailor, is in critical condition. 

90 years ago: 1933

The pupils of Genevieve McAuliffe present “High Lights of 1933” at Carr Central High School. • Mary Katherine Branciere is visiting friends in Chicago. • Dr. J.B. Askew attends a Dental Association meeting in Gulfport. • J.D. Hagan dies. 

80 years ago: 1943

Charles S. Roberts, veteran railroad man, plans to go to Mexico City as a supply department representative with the U.S. Railway Mission. • A large summer school enrollment is reported by Ed Hayman, principal of Carr Central High School. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ford and sons are visiting in Texas. • Marie Tucker is installed as president of the Yowoca Club. • Mrs. Rose Batallio dies. 

60 years ago: 1963

Maj. William Yerger, Tallulah resident, dies and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery. • Mrs. Frances O’Neill is named official chaperone for the soon-to-be-elected Miss Vicksburg. • John Martin is elected president of the Vicksburg Little Theater Association. • Services are held for Mrs. M.V. Barlow, Rolling Fork resident. 

50 years ago: 1973

Lonnie Fleming of Vicksburg receives a master of education degree at North Texas State Unversity. • Patricia Middleton Beard of Vicksburg is named to the Dean’s List at Delta State College. 

40 years ago: 1983

Six people are charged in a drug bust during a three-month undercover drug investigation, according to Warren County prosecuting attorney Jerry Campbell. • William Rodney Hambright and Dustin Leist celebrate their second birthdays. 

30 years ago: 1993

Fifteen children and the bus driver injured when a gravel truck crashed into a loaded school bus remain hospitalized. • The Isle of Capri riverboat casino will be allowed to erect a fence along one of the property lines and reduce the setback along another. • Emma Davenport dies. 

20 years ago: 2003

Tony Smithey is injured in a fire at his Boy Scout Road house. • Alvin Dow, Utica native and World War II veteran, dies. • Two accidents backed up traffic on Interstate 20 near Bolton. 

10 years ago: 2013

Turnout was light across the city this morning as voters took to the polls to elect the city’s mayor and two alderman who will take office in July. • A Vicksburg man and woman accused of helping an escaped inmate hide will face charges of harboring a fugitive and accessory after the fact. 

