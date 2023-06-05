TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Journey to the title begins
Published 12:18 pm Monday, June 5, 2023
This past weekend kicked off preparations for the Miss Mississippi Competition.
Lights and sound equipment were hung at the Vicksburg Convention Center where the competition will take place.
Soundtracks for the performance were recorded and the Miss Mississippi delegates arrived on Sunday, ready for a week of fun and competition. Those helping with lighting and sound include André Huff; Diane Huff; Ariel Gee with Ghostlight Productions; Smokey Kelly; Christie Beasley; Opie Rushing and Kimball Slaton, owner of Hummingbird Audio, LLC in Vicksburg.
Today’s Miss Mississippi events:
Monday, June 5
- 7 p.m.– Miss Mississippi Parade along Washington Street
- 8-9 p.m. – Autograph signings at the Mulberry Vicksburg, 1310 Mulberry St.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Wednesday, June 7
- 10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings at George Carr Buick GMC, 2950 South Frontage Road
- 7 p.m. – First round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
Thursday, June 8
- 10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg
- 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club
- 7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
Friday, June 9
- 10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event
- 7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.
Saturday, June 10
- 9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public
- 8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.