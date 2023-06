2023 Mississippi college football schedule Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

2023 Mississippi weekly schedule

Week Zero/Week 1

Aug. 26

Jackson State vs. South Carolina State, at Atlanta

Aug. 31

Mississippi College at Keiser

Delta State at Missouri S&T

Millsaps at Belhaven

Sept. 2

Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi State

Mercer at Ole Miss

Alcorn State at Southern Miss

Mississippi Valley State vs. Central State., at Chicago

Sept. 3

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M, at Miami

———

Week 2

Sept. 9

Jackson State. at Southern U.

Mississippi College at Midwestern State

Arizona at Mississippi State

Ole Miss at Tulane

Southern Miss at Florida State

Alcorn State at Stephen F. Austin

Delta State at Chowan

McMurry at Millsaps

Belhaven at Lyon College

Open date: Mississippi Valley State

———

Week 3

Sept. 16

West Georgia at Mississippi College

LSU at Mississippi State

Georgia Tech at Ole Miss

Tulane at Southern Miss

McNeese State at Alcorn State

Jackson State at Texas State

Mississippi Valley State at Delta State

Millsaps at Sewanee

Open date: Belhaven

———

Week 4

Sept. 23

Bethune-Cookman at Jackson State

Mississippi State at South Carolina

Ole Miss at Alabama

Southern Miss at Arkansas State

Prairie View at Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State vs. North Carolina Central, at Indianapolis

Shorter at Delta State

Mississippi College at West Alabama

Hendrix College at Millsaps

Greensboro College at Belhaven

———

Week 5

Sept. 30

Alabama at Mississippi State

LSU at Ole Miss

Texas State at Southern Miss

Alcorn State at Alabama State

Florida A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Delta State at West Alabama

Mississippi College at Shorter

Millsaps at Birmingham-Southern

North Carolina Wesleyan at Belhaven

Open date: Jackson State

———

Week 6

Oct. 7

Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M, at Mobile, Ala.

Western Michigan at Mississippi State

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Old Dominion at Southern Miss

Grambling at Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View

Delta State at Valdosta State

Rhodes College at Millsaps

Huntingdon at Belhaven

Open date: Mississippi College

———

Week 7

Oct. 14

Alabama State at Jackson State

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi ValleyState

North Greenville at Delta SState

Valdosta St. at Mississippi College

Millsaps at Berry College

Belhaven at LaGrange College

Oct. 17

Southern Miss at South Alabama

Open date: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Alcorn State

———

Week 8

Oct. 21

Mississippi State at Arkansas

Ole Miss at Auburn

Alcorn State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jackson State. at Mississippi Valley State

West Florida at Delta State

Chowan at Mississippi College

Centre College at Millsaps

Methodist University at Belhaven

Open date: Southern Miss

———

Week 9

Oct. 28

Mississippi State at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Southern Miss at Appalachian State

Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State

Jackson State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Mississippi College at North Greenville

Millsaps at Trinity

Belhaven at Maryville

Open date: Delta State

———

Week 10

Nov. 4

Texas Southern at Jackson State

Kentucky at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Louisiana-Monroe at Southern Miss

Southern U. at Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman

Delta State at West Georgia

West Florida at Mississippi College

Southwestern University at Millsaps

Belhaven at Southern Virginia

———

Week 11

Nov. 9

Southern Miss at Louisiana-Lafayette

Nov. 11

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M

Ole Miss at Georgia

Alcorn State at Texas Southern

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi College at Delta State

Brevard College at Belhaven

Open date: Jackson State

———

Week 12

Nov. 18

Alcorn St. at Jackson State

Southern Miss at Mississippi State

Louisiana-Monroe at Ole Miss

Mississippi Valley St. at Alabama A&M

———

Week 13

Nov. 23

Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Nov. 25

Troy at Southern Miss

