VIDEO: Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belles share their favorite part of competition week Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

For nearly two decades, the Miss Mississippi Corporation has offered the Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belle program to girls ages 7 to 10.

The program is a mentoring program for those who have an interest in someday competing in or working on the Miss Mississippi Competition and promoting community

service. Mentoring is offered to Belles from their respective title holder.

They can also, as provided by the local director and local titleholder, be part of their titleholder’s year of reign, which includes attending assemblies and meetings where their titleholder speaks and/or performs. The local titleholder in turn, is encouraged to engage their Belles in any activities that she can to make them feel a part of her year as she prepares for the Miss Mississippi Competition.

In addition to the mentoring aspect of the program, Belles also have the opportunity to participate in a crowning ceremony, where they will each receive their own crown and sash, the Miss Mississippi parade and stage production numbers during the Miss Mississippi Competition, which is part of a major television broadcast.

