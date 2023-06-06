VIDEO: Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belles share their favorite part of competition week
Published 2:23 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023
For nearly two decades, the Miss Mississippi Corporation has offered the Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belle program to girls ages 7 to 10.
The program is a mentoring program for those who have an interest in someday competing in or working on the Miss Mississippi Competition and promoting community
service. Mentoring is offered to Belles from their respective title holder.
They can also, as provided by the local director and local titleholder, be part of their titleholder’s year of reign, which includes attending assemblies and meetings where their titleholder speaks and/or performs. The local titleholder in turn, is encouraged to engage their Belles in any activities that she can to make them feel a part of her year as she prepares for the Miss Mississippi Competition.
In addition to the mentoring aspect of the program, Belles also have the opportunity to participate in a crowning ceremony, where they will each receive their own crown and sash, the Miss Mississippi parade and stage production numbers during the Miss Mississippi Competition, which is part of a major television broadcast.
About Terri Cowart Frazier
Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”
Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.
Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.
Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.
“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’
