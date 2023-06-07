Third arrest made in Vicksburg Rainbow embezzlement

Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Anajji Dexavery Odom, 31 of Port Gibson, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into felony embezzlement at Rainbow, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Two other individuals who were employees of the store, located at Uptown Vicksburg, were arrested on May 23.

The store’s loss prevention manager reported surveillance showing employees Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20 of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder, 34 of Vicksburg, embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

All three suspects were charged with felony embezzlement and made their initial appearance in Municipal Court where Judge Angela Carpenter set each of their bonds at $30,000.

The police department stated that more arrests are pending and that the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Gibson Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as information becomes available.

More News

The Vicksburg Post remains open during construction

TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Preliminary Rounds begin

Miss Mississippi delegates meet fans at George Carr Autograph Party

Vehicle recovered after it was stolen in Claiborne County

Print Article