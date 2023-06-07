Third arrest made in Vicksburg Rainbow embezzlement Published 3:37 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Anajji Dexavery Odom, 31 of Port Gibson, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation into felony embezzlement at Rainbow, according to the Vicksburg Police Department.

Two other individuals who were employees of the store, located at Uptown Vicksburg, were arrested on May 23.

The store’s loss prevention manager reported surveillance showing employees Ashanti Jernae Hardin, 20 of Vicksburg, and Antoinette Renee Hyder, 34 of Vicksburg, embezzling clothing and other store merchandise in the amount of $5,361.88.

All three suspects were charged with felony embezzlement and made their initial appearance in Municipal Court where Judge Angela Carpenter set each of their bonds at $30,000.

The police department stated that more arrests are pending and that the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and the Port Gibson Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as information becomes available.