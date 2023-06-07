Who’s Hot

Published 3:55 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Staff Reports

Millsaps track and field athlete Natalie Burke, a former St. Aloysius star, set the school record in the triple jump this season and was selected to the All-Southern Athletic Association team.

The sophomore business major also has a 3.937 GPA and was named to CSC Academic All-District team. The Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their athletic pursuits and in excellence in the classroom. A combination of a minimum 3.5 cumulative GPA and significant athletic accomplishments were needed to be nominated.

Burke set the triple jump record at the 2023 SAA meet with leap of 10.76 meters. She also has second-best mark in the program’s history at 5.22 meters, as well as being the third-fastest runner in the 100 meters (12.77 seconds) and fourth-swiftest Major in the 200 meters (26.58 seconds).

