MISS MISSISSIPPI 2023: Miss Biloxi, Miss Rankin County win preliminary titles in second round Published 10:19 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Miss Mississippi 2023 delegates are two-thirds of the way through the preliminary competition, with additional winners selected in evening gown and talent competitions on Thursday.

Miss Biloxi Katelyn Perry captured the second-round talent preliminary with a vocal performance of “Listen” from the movie “Dream Girls.”

“It was amazing,” she said after the competition. “I have not had an easy day today, and I ended up going to the doctor after talent rehearsal today; I’ve been very sick. … I wasn’t sure what tonight was going to hold. I was a little anxious about it.

But, Perry said, “I came out here with the mindset of letting all the prep and hard work of the last year payoff, and that’s what it did.”

Perry is competing for the fifth time, and while she joked that other delegates call her “Mama Katelyn,” she said she also has seen personal growth and development through the years of preparation and competition.

“Listen” is one of her favorite songs to sing, and she loves the message and the story.

“Growing up it was always the song that I wanted to sing, but I couldn’t quite do it,” Perry said. “But being able to do it now is a testament to how far I’ve been able to grow and come as a performer and that’s one of the reasons I love getting up here and being able to tell that story.

Perry also receives a $500 scholarship.

Miss Rankin County Madison Delancey captured Thursday’s evening gown competition in a stunning white couture gown featuring silver sequins and a train from Faulkenberry’s in Meridian.

“I originally had planned to wear another dress,” said Delancey, a first-time delegate. “But Miss Amy at Faulkenbery’s told me she had this dress that she had completely forgotten that she designed … and she said she thought of me (for the dress).”

The one-of-a-kind creation proved to be the winner.

“This is my first Miss Mississippi competition, and I really went in hoping to do my best,” Delancey said, adding “evening gown is my favorite part of the competition.”

In the first round of preliminary competitions on Wednesday, there was a tie in the talent phase of the competition.

Miss Leaf River Valley Neeley Robertson and Miss Mississippi State University Anna-Katherine Thompson, both newcomers to the competition won in talent. Both delegates are recipients of a $500 scholarship.

Miss All America City Krystle Hughes, also a newcomer, won the evening wear phase of the competition. She is a recipient of a $400 scholarship.

The final round of preliminary competitions will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the competition are $50 and available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St., or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Other events scheduled are:

Friday, June 9

10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event

Saturday, June 10

9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public

8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

