Three graduates awarded Frank Crump Jr. Next Generation Scholarship

This year, three graduating seniors pursuing degrees in STEM-related studies were chosen to receive the Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship: Sha’Kyria Allen, Donald Taylor and Aisha Williams.

Allen, a graduate of Vicksburg High School and class valedictorian received the top award of $1,000. She plans to pursue a career in medicine and will attend Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, majoring in biology/pre-med. Her goal is to attend medical school to become an obstetrician-gynecologist (OB-GYN).

Allen said she never shies away from a challenge.

“No matter how demanding the assignment, I make a way to go above and beyond. I have the strength and determination to succeed despite the obstacles that may arrive,” Allen said.

Donald Taylor is the first graduate of River City Early College High School to be awarded a Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship. Taylor graduated with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Hinds Community College. He will attend Mississippi State University where he will major in electrical engineering.

“From an early age engineering has always intrigued me. I could spend hours building with legos and inventing my own contraptions out of glue, tape, and other common household materials,” Taylor said.

After participating in the Vivian Burey Marshall STEM Pilot Initiative where he was introduced to all things STEM-related, Taylor said he was even more confident in his career choice to become an engineer. He looks forward to using his creativity and ingenuity to develop new innovations and ideas for a more functional society.

Aisha Williams also a Vicksburg High graduate will attend Mississippi State University majoring in computer engineering.

“The engineering field was far from my mind growing up. Initially, I thought about becoming a teacher,” Williams said.

Inspired by a cousin studying engineering at Mississippi State University, Williams said she decided to pursue a degree in computer engineering.

While she has chosen a different career path, she has not abandoned her passion to educate and support others. Williams is committed to encouraging future generations to strive for excellence and never become discouraged by what others think.

Since 2014, the Frank Crump Jr. Educational Foundation with support from donors has awarded 45 scholarships totaling $30,600.

“Being able to support and recognize the accomplishments of these exceptional students and see them advance is an honor,” said Mrs. Crump, who chairs the Frank Crump Jr. Educational Foundation.

The Frank Crump, Jr. Next Generation Scholarship is named for educator and activist, Mr. Frank Crump Jr. Scholarships are awarded to students pursuing STEM-related studies and who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and service to the community. Award recipients commit to mentoring seniors in the next graduating class at their respective schools to help them navigate the college admissions process.

Mentoring is a way for students to pay it forward and learn the benefits of having a mentor and mentoring others.