TODAY AT MISS MISSISSIPPI: Downtown autographs and second preliminary round Published 9:52 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Miss Mississippi week is in full swing, with one preliminary round down and two more to go.

Delegates will be at select locations across downtown Vicksburg from 10 to 11 a.m. this morning for autograph signings, and the second preliminary round begins at 7 p.m. at Vicksburg Convention Center.

Today’s Miss Mississippi events:

Thursday, June 8

10-11 a.m. – Miss Mississippi autograph signings in downtown Vicksburg

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Delegates attend Rotary Club Lunch at the Vicksburg Country Club

7 p.m. – Second round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $40, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Friday, June 9

10-11:30 a.m. – Vicksburg Public Library event

7 p.m. – Third round of Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.

Saturday, June 10

9-10 a.m. – Miss Mississippi judges’ seminar, open to the public

8 p.m. – Final round of Miss Mississippi competitions, tickets $50, available at the door, 1600 Dr. Briggs Hopson Blvd., the Miss Mississippi Corporate office, 820 South St. or online at miss-mississippi.com/shop.html.