Vicksburg Police: No new arrests in Martha Street shooting Published 2:08 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department has stated that no new arrests have been made in the investigation into the Martha Street Shooting death that occurred one week ago on June 1.

The victim, Dapeytric Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The day following the shooting, Kameron Williams, 20 of Vicksburg, was arrested at Merit Health River Region after he was treated and released for an injury related to the incident.

He was charged with first-degree murder and his bond was set at $750,000.

The department has stated that more arrests are expected in the investigation. The Vicksburg Post will provide updates as new information becomes available.