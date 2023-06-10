Southern Miss-Tennessee game suspended, will resume Sunday morning

Published 9:07 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Lightning flashes over Southern Miss' Pete Taylor Park Saturday night. Rain and thunderstorms caused Game 1 of the NCAA super regional series between USM and Tennessee to be suspended in the fifth inning. (Southern Miss Athletics via Twitter)

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss’ momentum ground to a halt after a fast start Saturday, but it had nothing to do with the way it was playing.

Two prolonged weather delays eventually forced Game 1 of the NCAA Tournament super regional series between Southern Miss and Tennessee to be suspended. The teams will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. at Pete Taylor Park, with Southern Miss leading 4-0 and Tennessee batting in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Tennessee will have one out, a runner on first base, and a 1-1 count on batter Christian Scott when play resumes. The TV assignments for each game have not yet been set. ESPN and its various channels are broadcasting all of the super regional games, and they are also being streamed on ESPN+.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series will follow the conclusion of the first game Sunday. It will begin at 2 p.m. or at least 55 minutes after the end of Game 1, whichever comes first.

The Golden Eagles jumped out to their big lead thanks to solo home runs by Dustin Dickerson and Nick Monistere, and a two-run triple by Tate Parker in the first inning.

Billy Oldham started on the mound and allowed no runs and two hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Thunderstorms started to roll across Mississippi in the late afternoon, however, and lightning in the area caused a weather delay with Tennessee batting in the bottom of the fourth inning. Play resumed about 90 minutes later, but the Golden Eagles and Volunteers did not complete another inning before more bad weather halted the action again.

The teams waited more than three hours before the game was finally suspended around 8:30 p.m.

TENNESSEE AT SOUTHERN MISS
NCAA Tournament super regional, at Hattiesburg
All games streamed on ESPN+
Game 1 – Southern Miss 4, Tennessee 0, suspended, 5th inning
Game 1 – Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m., conclusion of suspended game
Game 2 – Sunday, June 11, 2 p.m.
Game 3 – Monday, June 12, TBA

