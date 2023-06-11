From crowns to kindness: Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belles help foster children with ‘busy bags’

Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

This week, the Miss Mississippi Magnolia Belles had the opportunity to ride in a parade, wear pretty dresses and sparkling crowns and perform on stage for a televised production.

But the bright lights of stardom did not blind these young girls from wanting to help other children less fortunate.

On Tuesday, along with their respective Miss Mississippi delegates, they packed close to 200 “busy bags” for foster children.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The bags included everything from coloring books and colors to Barbie dolls to hot wheels to stuffed animals, Laura Gee said.

Gee, a Vicksburg resident who works as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Hinds County, said she calls the bags, “busy bags” because the toys inside can help keep a child occupied while they wait for their turn in court.

“Sometimes they have to wait hours,” Gee said, of the foster children.

The idea For the Magnolia Belles to provide “busy bags” began last year when Miss Mississippi volunteer Jennifer Tillotson reached out to Gee.

“Last year, Jennifer called me and said they really wanted to work with foster children, and she asked if I had any ideas,” Gee said.

As a foster parent herself, Gee said she knew firsthand what it was like to sit for hours in a courtroom or in CPS (Child Protective Service) offices and for a child to not have anything to do — thus, the need for busy bags.

In addition to the Belles making busy bags, Gee also met with them so she could talk about the need for busy bags and answer any questions the young girls asked.

Understanding the life of a foster child, Gee said, was hard for some of the younger Magnolia Belles to grasp.

“They (the Magnolia Belles) wanted to know why the foster children didn’t have toys or why they couldn’t live with their moms and dads,” she said.

In coordination with the Warren County CASA coordinator Michelle McGloster, Gee said she delivered approximately 75 bags here in Vicksburg.

And it didn’t take long for them to be needed.

“One little kid was having a birthday (the day Gee delivered the busy bags) and I was able to hand them a bag and it was just really neat,” she said. “I told Jennifer I wished they (the Magnolia Belles) could have seen the joy on their face.”

Gee also shared how one of the children — a little girl — who, upon finding a stuffed bear in her bag, asked if she could keep it after she left the building.

“I said, ‘Yes baby, it’s yours.’”

The Exchange Club of Vicksburg Child and Parent Center Inc., also known as the CAP Center, partners with CASA of Warren County and Gee said anyone who is interested in making a “busy bag” should reach out to the local organization.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Photo Gallery: Your newly crowned Miss Mississippi 2023 Vivian O’Neal

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church sets Juneteenth service

Miss Pine Belt Vivian O’Neal crowned Miss Mississippi 2023

MISS MISSISSIPPI 2023: Miss Pine Belt wins crown

Print Article