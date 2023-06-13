Commissioner Brent Bailey announces rate decrease for Entergy Mississippi customers Published 12:48 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Customers of Entergy Mississippi LLC (EML) will see a decrease in their monthly bill in July following a unanimous vote at the Mississippi Public Service Commission’s June monthly docket meeting Tuesday.

The Commission has approved a reduction of $7.08 for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh beginning for the month of July as Mississippians head into the summer season’s higher temperatures.

“In light of much lower natural gas prices and in an attempt to help reduce costs for customers throughout the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage, the Commission recognizes the challenges and seeks solutions for customers during this time,” Bailey said.

Bailey reminds customers to practice energy efficiency to help offset the electricity used to cool their homes.

“As summer heats up and customers use more electricity to cool their homes, we continue to remind Mississippians that even taking simple steps can reduce energy consumption and maintain more affordable energy bills,” he said.

Additionally, the Commission revised EML’s treatment of skylining/danger tree vegetation management expense.

“While power interruptions across the South continue to decrease, it is our expectation that this action will encourage Entergy Mississippi to continue a more aggressive vegetation treatment plan,” Bailey said. “Vegetation management plays a significant role in reducing and avoiding outages and damage to power infrastructure.”

