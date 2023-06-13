Iola Mae Fleming-Diggs Published 9:22 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Funeral services for Iola Fleming Diggs, 87, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Cary. The burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Fitler. Rev. Robert Wallace will be officiating the services. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Cary. The visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Diggs died on June 7, 2023, in Mayersville, MS.

Email newsletter signup