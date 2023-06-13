Southern Miss’ season and Berry’s tenure end with Game 3 loss to Tennessee Published 12:14 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss was close enough to the College World Series to taste it, feel it, see it dancing in front of them like a sugary treat.

With each Wiffle ball-like slider from Tennessee’s Drew Beam and every 100 mph fastball from Chase Burns, it got a little further away. Two baseballs sent over the fence put it out of sight yet again.

Beam, Tennessee’s starter, threw six scoreless innings and Burns followed with 2 2/3 more. Zane Denton and Maui Ahuna homered, and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to win the decisive Game 3 of their NCAA Tournament super regional series at Pete Taylor Park.

Tennessee (43-20) is heading to Omaha. Southern Miss (46-20) is finished after losing a super regional series in its home ballpark for the second year in a row.

The loss brought a disappointing end to the long and storied career of Southern Miss coach Scott Berry. He announced in May that this season would be the last of his 23-year tenure with the Golden Eagles — the last 14 as head coach — and he was hoping to end it with a trip to the College World Series.

Unfortunately it concluded one victory short of that.

After the game, Berry tipped his helmet toward the fans and walked alone down the third base line one last time, absorbing the moment and wiping away a tear. Tennessee’s players and coaches joined Southern Miss’ fans in giving him an ovation as the crowd chanted, “Thank you 40!” in reference to Berry’s uniform number.

The teams split the first two games of the series — both played Sunday, after Game 1 was suspended by rain the night before — but Tennessee controlled Game 3 from the jump.

Beam gave up a leadoff single to Matthew Etzel in the top of the first inning, then struck out the side on nine pitches. He finished with seven strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Beam left after giving up back-to-back singles to start the seventh inning. Aaron Combs came out of the bullpen to face one batter, which he struck out, and then Burns went the rest of the way. Burns finished with four strikeouts.

Southern Miss did not score the rest of the series after taking a 4-0 lead in the third inning of Game 2 on Sunday.

Griffin Merritt drove in Tennessee’s first run with a single in the second inning, and then two home runs put the game out of reach. Denton hit a three-run shot in the fifth inning to make it 4-0 and Ahuna added a solo homer in the seventh.

Tennessee will play its College World Series opener Saturday at 6 p.m. against Southeastern Conference rival LSU.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

At Omaha, Nebraska

Friday, June 16

1 p.m. – Oral Roberts vs. TCU (ESPN)

6 p.m. – Virginia vs. Florida (ESPN)

Saturday, June 17

1 p.m. – Wake Forest vs. Stanford (ESPN)

6 p.m. – Tennessee vs. LSU (ESPN)

