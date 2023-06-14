GUIZERIX: Making good on one resolution, a mid-year check-in Published 4:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

I stumbled across a list of reminders on my iPhone over the weekend.

Typically, I set these notices for work meetings, doctor’s appointments and even such mundane tasks as paying bills on time. But this list was different. Crafted on the last week of December last year, it’s simply titled, in all-capital letters, “RESOLUTIONS.”

I laughed at some of them, such as my goal to “make homemade cream cheese” for my morning bagel. Others, I am proud to say I’ve succeeded in tackling: cutting back on online shopping and donating clothes I no longer wear or need.

But there was one that a younger version of myself would be disappointed that I didn’t meet: Read one book a month. I’ve always been a voracious reader, preferring both classics and a good “beach read” kind of novel or historical fiction.

Life, of course, has different plans, and I rarely make time to read just for pleasure.

Jokingly, I say it’s because I read for a living (coincidentally, that’s also my argument against journaling lest I become self-indulgent to a fault). But really, I don’t make time.

My “to-be-read” pile teetering, I decided last week to resume what was once my favorite hobby, even if it only meant I had time for a couple of pages a day.

That brings me to my next inspiration: Our own Evangeline Cessna’s weekly library column. Each week in The Post, Evangeline highlights the latest books from different genres available at the Warren County-Vicksburg Public Library.

I’m guilty of being indecisive on most fronts, especially when it comes to deciding which books to read, but I love getting a sample of options through Evangeline’s columns each week.

We publish them on vicksburgpost.com and in print editions, primarily on the weekend.

Each paragraph offers a step into another world, an opportunity to imagine one’s place in history or how your life might improve with a little knowledge gained.

I might not have read one book a month so far, but I’m looking to exceed that total in the latter half of the year. Hopefully, I’ll get to do so with a few of our library columnist’s suggestions.