Old Post Files June 14, 1923-2023

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mary Calvin goes to Michigan for the summer. • R.C. Wilkerson and party return from Europe. • Myrtis Burnett departs to spend six months in Europe. 

90 years ago: 1933

Two hundred and twenty-four C.C.C. workers arrive here and pitch tents. • Mr. and Mrs. R.J. Cashman return from New York. • Mr. and Mrs. John Schlottman are visiting in Chicago. 

80 years ago: 1943

Jim Nicholson undergoes surgery at the Sanitarium. • Harry Yoste, with the U.S. Army in California, is here visiting his mother. 

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Lorena Conaty passes away. • Jesse Bernero passes away. • Betty Jean Harper receives a $100 scholarship to Mississippi State College for Women. 

60 years ago: 1963

Dr. and Mrs. Patrick McLain announce the of a daughter, Melissa, on June 1. • The Rev. and Mrs. Stewart Wood announce the birth of a daughter, Brenda, on June 19. 

50 years ago: 1973

Debra Ann McNair is recognized by Millsaps College as meeting the Dean’s List requirement. • Mrs. James C. Hamilton Jr. is appointed to the Advisory Board of the Southeastern Area, American Red Cross. • Oscar Putnam LaBarre III and Patricia Dianne Franklin are married. 

40 years ago: 1983

An attic fire, caused by electrical default, destroys the interior of the John W. Beasley residence at 102 Churchill Drive. • Mrs. Hilda G. Martin dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth D. Wester announce the birth of a daughter, Kasey DeLane, on June 14. 

30 years ago: 1993

Services are held for John Handy Garner. • Mayor Robert Walker’s election challenge picks up steam after a one-week lull, and it appears he will file a lawsuit before Monday’s deadline. 

20 years ago: 2003

Col. John Morris III retires as commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineer Research and Development Center. • Alma Giles, Port Gibson resident, dies. • Services are held for Mrs. Hattie Mae Smith. 

10 years ago: 2013

About 200 people braved the heat at Alcorn State University’s Lorman campus to watch as a giant statue of Medgar Wiley Evers was unveiled a day after the 50th anniversary of his assassination. • Bulldozers and front-end loaders were going full steam to fill a crevasse under U.S. 80, the same day the federal government said it would provide $6.2 million to repair Mississippi roadsides, levees and other facilities damaged by natural disasters. 

